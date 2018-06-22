GL events Field & Lawn Limited has been announced as the official main overlay supporter of the 2018 European Championships in Glasow, following what is said to have been a competitive tendering process.

With responsibility for managing and maintaining temporary infrastructure across Glasgow 2018 competition and non-competition venues, the provision includes temporary seating, scaffolding and staging.

GL events Field & Lawn Limited is a joint venture between GL events UK, a global temporary event infrastructure and overlay specialist, and Field & Lawn, an Edinburgh-based supplier of marquee and temporary structures.

Glasgow 2018 is due to see some of the continent’s leading sports come together for an event scheduled to be held from August 2 to 12.

It includes the existing European Championships for aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon, and a new golf team championships.

GL events Field & Lawn Limited infrastructure, from merchandise tents to exhibition equipment, will be installed at venues across Scotland, including the Royal Commonwealth Pool in Edinburgh and the main Festival 2018 site at George Square.

The partnership of GL Events and Field & Lawn Limited has a proven track record of success, combining local expertise with international experience and heritage.

Together, they have provided services for some of the world’s best-known events, including the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

"Glasgow 2018 is a world-first event and, as such, a great opportunity for Scotland to showcase its expertise and proven track record in hosting major sporting events," Aileen Campbell, the Scottish Government Minister for Public Health and Sport, said.

"As one of our key event supporters, GL events Field & Lawn, will help deliver the best Championships possible."

GL Events and Field & Lawn provided services for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

GL Events Field and Lawn Limited joins Atos, Gleneagles, Harper Macleod LLP, Avid, NVT Group, Xerox, Aggreko, Arco, Glasgow Airport and Avi.tv as part of the Glasgow 2018 sponsor family.

"It’s great to be working with another major sporting event," Scott Jameson, the managing director of GL events UK Group, said.

"This partnership means we can deliver excellence across the event - the best possible service along with the very best quality temporary infrastructure, delivered by an experienced and collaborative team."

Ross Robertson, Field & Lawn’s commercial director, added: "Our joint venture with GL events means we can draw on decades of collective specialist experience in the industry.

"Field & Lawn’s extensive knowledge of structures is gained from working on major sporting events throughout the UK such as the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles and other prestigious non-sporting events."

The 2018 European Championships will be staged in both Glasgow and Berlin.

Germany's capital will host the European Athletics Championships from August 7 to 12.

More than 3,000 athletes are expected to travel to Scotland as part of a total delegation of around 8,500, while a further 1,500 athletes are due to compete in Berlin.