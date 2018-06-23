Future Olympic host cities were among organisations to celebrate Olympic Day today with activities taking place across the world.

Olympic Day is an annual, global celebration that takes place on June 23, the date the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was formed in 1894.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of Olympic Day.

The IOC called on everyone to get active to mark the day, along with learning about Olympic values.

To mark this year’s milestone, the IOC launched a campaign with the banner "United By".

It is claimed this celebrates the power of Olympism to build bridges and bring people together regardless of age, gender, religion, nationality or ability.

The IOC said the campaign represents the fact that sport can unite us through passion, teamwork, commitment, loss and victory, along with highlighting how people are united by qualities transcending borders.

An Olympic Dance has been promoted by the Olympic Channel, along with traditional Olympic Day run events.

In Shenzhen and Harbin, #OlympicDay celebrations had an ice and snow theme to promote #Beijing2022. This is Olympic gold medalist Han Xiaopeng (#FreestyleSkiingAerials, Turin 2006) having fun on the snow with school children in Harbin. #UnitedBy #Olympics. @Olympics pic.twitter.com/LIpyoD36lG — Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) June 23, 2018

The Japanese Olympic Committee are among those to have arranged Olympic Day runs, with eight cities due to host events this year.

The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee also arranged an event with students from 21 universities in Tokyo, who competed in a sport and knowledge competition.

A total of 300 university students took part in the day, with Meiji Gakuin University emerging as the winners.

"We were really pleased that we were able to win the competition today, thanks to the efforts of all the team members," said Ken Sawada, the leader of the winning university.

"There are just over two years until the Tokyo 2020 Games - they are going to be really exciting, and I'm full of positive expectation.

"In 2020 we would like to welcome all overseas visitors with our unique brand of Japanese hospitality, known as 'omotenashi', we would like the Games to be a memorable event that will live in people's memories."

La Génération 2024 déjà dans le grand bain des Jeux pour la #JournéeOlympique avec tous les champions français ! RDV à 20h pour les démos de trampoline, BMX et basket #ParisEnModeJO pic.twitter.com/frpQLCGfzA — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) June 23, 2018

Beijing 2022, the next Winter Olympic hosts, celebrated one day early with the Chinese capital one of eight cities in the country to stage events.

A 4.5 kilometre walk took place at Beijing 2022 headquaters, while Chinese Olympians, including volleyball gold medallist Wei Qiuyue and short track speed skater Han Tianyu, joined children at events across the country.

An ice and snow theme was used in Shenzhen and Harbin to promote Beijing 2022.

Turin 2006 Olympic aerials gold medalist Han Xiaopeng was in Harbin, while Olympic silver medal winning pairs figure skaters Pang Qing and Tong Jian coached children in Shenzhen.

Paris 2024 marked their first Olympic Day as an upcoming host city with a series of sporting events across the French capital.

Renaud Lavillenie, the London 2012 Olympic pole vault gold medallist, competed in a street pole vault competition in the city.

Sporting demonstrations and taster sessions also took place, with Olympians among those featuring.