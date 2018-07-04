CSM Live, an arm of the marketing and consultancy company headed by International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) President Sebastian Coe, has been announced as a partner of the Glasgow 2018 European Championships.

The company will act as Official Provider of Event Look Services for the event, which is featuring combined European Championships for aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon as well as a new golf team event.

They will be responsible for helping ensuring that the "Championships look fantastic and that the experience for fans, competitors and all involved will be one not to forget in a hurry".

This will include providing scoping, production, installation and project management of the event look and feel.

"The Championships are nearly here and the atmosphere is building steadily in the run-up to the first event," said Glasgow 2018 Championships director Colin Hartley.

"The look and feel of the competition and the city branding are a big part of the experience for sports fans, spectators and visitors.

"We're looking forward to working with CSM, and all our partners, to make this a vibrant and unforgettable experience."

CSM Live are repeating a role that they also undertook, under the former name ICON, at events including the London 2012 Olympic Games and the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

CSM Live were involved in the look of the Games at events including London 2012 ©Glasgow 2018

Coe is the Executive Chairman of CSM, of which CSM Live is a subsidiary.

"We're excited to be part of the inaugural European Championships, helping bring the event to life in Glasgow this August," said CSM Live chief executive Alastair Bewick.

"It's all set to be a fantastic new multi-sport event, and we’re looking forward to helping the fans connect with the Championships through the bold look and feel in the venues and across the city.”

CSM Live joins other sponsors such as Strathmore, Atos, Gleneagles, Harper Macleod LLP, Aggreko and Glasgow Airport.

The European Athletics Championships is also taking place at the same time in Berlin, but it does not appear that CSM is playing any role there.