Tokyo 2020 are set to have a low cost ticket for children, elderly and people with disabilities for several events at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The lower cost tickets are expected to be priced at ¥2,020 (£13.80/$18.20/€15.70).

The price was chosen to mark the year of the Games.

"We hope that a diverse audience enjoy the Olympics and fans generate a frenzied atmosphere in the stadium," Sadahiko Kano, head of Tokyo 2020’s ticketing strategy panel told Mainichi Japan.

Further discussion over the number of the lower cost tickets which will be made available are expected to take place.

The lower price tickets are anticipated to be available for both the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, along with some preliminary rounds of competitions.

Ticket prices are set to be a topic of discussion when the International Olympic Committee’s Coordination Commission visit the Japanese next week.

Tokyo 2020 ticket prices are set to be on the agenda when the IOC Coordination Commission visit next week ©Getty Images

The visit is due to take place from July 10 to 12.

Tokyo 2020 are set to present their ticket proposals to the IOC Coordination Commission.

Prices are expected to be officially revealed on July 20.

Tickets are scheduled to be place on sale next spring as the countdown continues to the Games.

In May, it was reported organisers had set an upper price limit of ¥288,000 (£1,900/$2,600/€2,200) for the Opening Ceremony.

For the Paralympics Opening Ceremony, the upper price limit was said to have been set at ¥144,100 (£970/$1,300/€1,100).

Sporting event tickets could start at ¥2,000 (£13/$18/€15) for the Olympics and ¥1,000 (£7/$9/€8) for the Paralympics.