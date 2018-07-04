Canada’s Jill Officer and the Czech Republic’s Anna Kubešková have been elected to the World Curling Federation (WCF) Athlete Commission, it has been announced.

The election was held over a two-week period and athletes who have competed in curling or wheelchair curling events at the Olympic or Paralympic Winter Games, the men’s, women’s, mixed doubles or Wheelchair Curling World Championships in the last eight years were eligible to vote.

Officer and Kubešková replace the United States’ Ann Swisshelm and Kelly Scott of Canada.

They join Australia’s Kim Forge, Sweden’s Cathrine Lindahl, United States’ Patrick McDonald, Scotland’s David Murdoch and Canada’s Nolan Thiessen on the Commission.

The seven-member Commission will be led by Thiessen.

The group act as the voice for elite curlers to the WCF Executive Board, Competitions and Rules Commission and the International Olympic Committee’s Athletes’ Commission.

They will represent the Olympic and Paralympic disciplines and cover the WCF’s three geographical zones.



"It is my pleasure to welcome the two new members, Anna Kubeskova and Jill Officer to the World Curling Federation Athlete Commission and to congratulate Nolan Thiessen on taking over the role of skip for the Commission,” Kate Caithness, the WCF President, said.

The Czech Republic's Anna Kubešková has also been elected to the Commission ©Getty Images

Caithness added: "I have no doubt that they will bring their invaluable experience and knowledge of the game to help the interests of our elite curlers across the globe.

"I would also like to thank our outgoing commission members, Ann Swisshelm and Kelly Scott, for their dedication to representing the interests of all curlers and their hard work in making the Athlete Commission such a success."

Officer, 43, is a two-time world champion and won an Olympic gold medal at Sochi 2014.

The 28-year-old Kubešková has been the skip of the Czech Republic’s women’s team.

"First of all, we want to add our thanks to outgoing members Ann Swisshelm and Kelly Scott for their efforts over the past six years by being original members of the WCF Athlete Commission," said Thiessen.

"All curling athletes thank them for representing the voice of the athlete community and growing this Commission to what it is today.

"We welcome aboard the two newest athlete-elected members of Anna Kubeskova and Jill Officer.

"Myself and the rest of the Commission are excited to work with them to continue to represent athlete interests and ensure that their voices continue to be heard."