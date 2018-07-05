The 2019 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Youth World Championships have been re-allocated from Anaheim to fellow American city Las Vegas.

It follows approval by the IWF Executive Board at its meeting here.

Anaheim, the host of last year’s IWF Senior World Championships, had been awarded the event in June 2017.

But USA Weightlifting chief executive Phil Andrews told insidethegames that the national governing body can provide what is required by the IWF Youth World Championships more easily in Las Vegas than in Anaheim.

Westgate Las Vegas Resort has been chosen as the venue with competition due to be held from March 8 to 15.

Another reason outlined by Andrews for the change of host city is the ability to be able to provide an "upgraded food experience" in Las Vegas.

This follows complaints being made by a number of athletes competing at the 2017 IWF Senior World Championships that the food provided at the Anaheim Convention Center, which would have hosted the 2019 IWF Youth World Championships, did not meet their needs.

"All of that means we can reduce our costs, reduce the costs for federations to attend and at the same time, hopefully improve the experience," Andrews told insidethegames.

"Anaheim was great.

"I'm not taking anything away from it.

"I want to thank the City of Anaheim for hosting the World Championships and backing us to host the 2019 Youth Worlds, but both the City of Anaheim and ourselves recognise that we can do a better job in Las Vegas than we can in Anaheim."

Andrews stated another reason for the re-allocation was the increased flexibility the Westgate Las Vegas Resort could offer, over the Anaheim Convention Centre, in terms of adding more competition days.

Thailand's capital Bangkok hosted the most recent edition of the IWF Youth World Championships in 2017 ©IWF

He said this was important due to the uncertainty caused by the IWF Executive Board's approval of the 10 new bodyweight categories for both men and women that will be implemented into the revised Tokyo 2020 qualification system.

"We don't know the impact," Andrews said.

"Ten categories with the new Olympic qualification could mean much more entries or it could mean much less entries because a team like us who sends a full team could send 20 people instead of 16, but will we consider to send 10 instead because we’ve got to fund more senior competitions for Olympic qualification?

"I know our answer, but I don’t necessarily know the answer for Russia, China, Turkmenistan or Uzbekistan, whichever it is.

"It’s going to be an interesting venture."

In what Andrews describes as something of a test event for the 2019 IWF Youth World Championships, the American Open Series 3 will be held at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort from September 13 to 16.

"It will be probably the largest competition in the history of the sport with over 1,000 athletes, which for weightlifting is a very, very large number never seen before," he said.

"We’re expecting between 1,200 and 1,500."

The 2020 IWF Youth World Championships were also awarded today with Peru's capital Lima being giving the hosting rights.

Egypt's capital Cairo, meanwhile, has been given the responsibility for organising the 2020 IWF Junior World Championships.