The International Ski Federation (FIS) has paid tribute after prominent Finnish official Paavo Petaja died at the age of 81.

Petaja served as chairman of the Finnish Ski Association between 2000 and 2002.

During his tenure Finland hosted the FIS Nordic World Championships in Lahti in 2001.

A doping scandal embroiled the home team during the event, resulting in six cross-country suspensions.

He took on the top job at his national governing body after also working in the role of vice chairman and later became honorary chairman after retirement.

At the Winter Olympics in 1980 in Lake Placid in the United States, Petaja served as a jury member for cross-country skiing.

Paavo Petaja, seen here in 2001, played a key role in Finnish skiing for many years ©Getty Images

Away from skiing, he was the Mayor of his hometown of Haapajärvi between 1972 and 1984 and was a lawyer by trade.

"During his years as the chairman, Paavo felt the ups and downs of snow sports in Finland," said Markku Haapasalmi, the current chairman of the Finnish Ski Association.

"We will miss the tough leader and send our condolences to his family."

The FIS said it expressed "its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Paavo Petaja".