British Ski and Snowboard (BSS) and Disability Snowsport UK (DSUK) have merged their Olympic and Paralympic teams into one programme.

The integration will take effect from the start of the 2018-2019 season with BSS running the programme and DSUK continuing to work to help those with disabilities get involved with skiing and snowboard.

It means that Para-athletes will be able to benefit from the Olympic coaches as well as research and innovation projects.

Para-coaches will continue in their roles.

The news comes after UK Sport invested £6.75 million ($9 million/€7.6 million) into Olympic skiing and £3.5 million ($4.6 million/€4 million) into Paralympic skiing for the Beijing 2022 cycle.

"This really is an exciting time for everyone involved," said Vicky Gosling, chief executive of BSS.

"There is a natural fit for all British snowsports - both Para and able-bodied - to be integrated within the same organisation and this period post-Pyeongchang 2018 is the perfect time to get things started.

Menna Fitzpatrick and guide Jennifer Kehoe won Paralympic gold at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

"There's been a huge amount of work done behind the scenes by British Ski and Snowboard, DSUK and UK Sport to ensure athletes' preparations for the upcoming season are not affected in any way by the changes being made behind the scenes."

Britain won two freestyle bronze medals at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics in South Korea in February.

The country then won seven medals at the Paralympics, all in visually impaired skiing.

This included gold in the women's slalom for Menna Fitzpatrick and guide Jennifer Kehoe.

"It's a big step to take, but we firmly believe that both our organisation and the athletes will benefit from this decision," said Fiona Young, DSUK's chief executive.

"DSUK will be able to focus singularly on driving growth in access to participation for all those who want to be involved in snowsports.

"British Ski and Snowboard continues to grow as an organisation both on and off the slopes, and the administrative, performance and technological support they will be able to provide the Para-programmes means the future is in very safe hands."