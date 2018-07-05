Mascots, test events and technology usage were among areas of preparation discussed by Beijing 2022 top brass at a meeting of the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Organising Committee in the Chinese capital.

The meeting was hosted by Beijing 2022 chair Cai Qi and sought to provide an overall update on preparations.

It comes as organisers begin a key two months of preparations before a Coordination Commission inspection by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) from September 16 to 18.

An article posted on the Organising Committee website explained that plans to develop the Olympic and Paralympic mascot were among items discussed.

Both are due to be officially unveiled in 2020.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach pictured visiting Beijing earlier this year ©Getty Images

"The meeting pointed out that a series of test events will be held before the 2022 Winter Olympics and the Winter Paralympic Games," it was also explained.

"It is important for effectively testing the venue facilities, exercising the running team, understanding the rules of running the race, running the working mechanism, implementing the territorial guarantee, and testing the operational command.

"It is necessary to rely on the national single sports association, the international single sports federation, and the local Government of the event venue to treat the test match with the attitude of the official Olympic Games, and conscientiously prepare for the organisation and operation."

Using modern technology and a "green, shared, open and clean" approach were also emphasised as priorities.

This is largely seen as good rhetoric but less the case in practice, however, due to how the Games will rely on new venues and artificial snow.

The Beijing 2022 Olympics are due to take place from February 4 to 20 in 2022.

The Paralympics are then due to follow from March 4 to 13.