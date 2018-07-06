Businessman and lawyer John Crabtree has been appointed by British Prime Minister Theresa May as the chairman for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, it was announced today.

Crabtree has strong roots in the West Midlands business community.

He is currently chairman of Glenn Howells Architects, real estate Investors Plc, Staffline Group plc, White & Black Limited, Brandauer Holdings Limited and Finch Consulting Ltd.

Crabtree is also director of Tara Developments and English Premiership rugby club Worcester Warriors.

He is also chairman of the Birmingham Independent Improvement Panel which oversees Birmingham City Council’s implementation of the Kerslake Review recommendations, an independent report into the emergency response to the Manchester Arena attack last year.

Crabtree is also Lord Lieutenant for the County of the West Midlands, an honorary appointment by Queen and whose origin dates back to Henry VIII.

Birmingham were only awarded the event last December following the decision by the Commonwealth Games Federation in March to take it away from Durban, the original hosts, following their failure to meet a series of financial deadlines.

Birmingham 2022 received the Commonwealth Games Federation flag at the Closing Ceremony of Gold Coast 2018 and must now step up preparations following the appointment of John Crabtree as chairman ©Getty Images

Crabtree will be paid £20,000 ($26,500/€22,500) per year for the role and will be expected to lead the search for a chief executive and other senior staff to begin preparations for the Games.

"Birmingham 2022 will be an incredible moment for the city and leave a lasting economic and sporting legacy," Britain's Sports Minister Tracey Crouch said.

"I am delighted that John Crabtree has been appointed as chair.

"Not only is he passionate about delivering an outstanding event for the whole of the Commonwealth, he also brings with him a wealth of business experience and local knowledge to ensure we maximise the benefits for Birmingham, the West Midlands and the whole UK."

In 2003, Crabtree was voted West Midlands Businessman of the Year, the following year he was voted UK Lawyer of the Year and has received lifetime achievement awards from the Birmingham Law Society and in 2012, the Birmingham Post.

"I was thrilled to be selected for this role and to be so directly involved in such a wonderful opportunity for the region," he said.