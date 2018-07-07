Ice Hockey UK (IHUK) has appointed a new commercial director as the sport seeks to capitalise on its most successful period for many years.

John Colley is a former player having trained in Hull's junior programme before moving to Scotland and represented Aberdeen Lynx.

The 41-year-old holds a Masters in Business Administration and has most recently been working for facilities management giant Mitie Group PLC, a FTSE 250 company.

Britain sealed promotion back to the elite level of the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships for the first time in 24 years in April after winning the Division 1A competition in Budapest.

"I am really excited about joining IHUK," Colley said.

"With the recent successes across the GB programme and the growth in the sports popularity in recent years, there is no better time to be joining the team."

Ice hockey in Britain is enjoying a resurgence with the national team having qualified for the IIHF World Championships for the first time in 24 years ©Getty Images

IHUK chairman Rich Grieveson said: "I am delighted to welcome John as the new commercial director of Ice Hockey UK.

"John impressed the interview panel greatly and in his professional career he is clearly an accomplished leader with a proven track record of success.

"He has significant finance and commercial management experience, strong people management skills and a proven track record of aligning business strategy with corporate strategy and achieving project goals.

"He clearly has a passion for ice hockey and is committed to supporting us in driving forward the well-documented changes required.

"I am confident that he will be a tremendous acquisition to our sport in the UK."