British Ski and Snowboard (BSS) have announced their national squad and coaching structure for the 2018-2019 ski and snowboard cross season.

The national governing body claim the disciplines are gaining a stronger foothold in British snowsports and this is reflected in their teams.

Following the recruitment of Switzerland's Guillaume Nantermod as the programme’s head coach in 2017, the BSS have revealed former French national coach Jerome Choupin has recently joined the squad as a snowboard cross World Cup coach.

Choupin recently oversaw the France’s women’s programme which produced four of the top 10 athletes at this year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, including silver medallist Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau.

France have produced medallists in seven of the eight events since the discipline was introduced to the Winter Olympics at Turin 2006.

BSS performance director Dan Hunt claims the addition of Choupin will help to boost the British squad further.

"We’re determined to ensure our athletes have the best possible chance of success on the world stage and a big part of that is making sure we have the best coaches to develop them to perform at the highest level," he said.

"Guillaume kicked off the programme last year and has made great progress and bringing Jerome on board is another boost going into next season."

A Europa Cup programme has also been launched for the first time, with two former Swiss ski cross racers guiding the athletes.

Theo Cheli will assist the squad predominantly in the summer and autumn at a series of camps before he takes part in the Freeride World Tour.

The BSS added that Luca Meylan - who previously worked with Theo at the Fanny Smith Academy - will be with the squad during the winter camps and competitions.

Zoë Gillings-Brier has been included in Britain's World Cup squad ©Getty Images

Both coaches will work under the framework set by Nantermod and Choupin.

It is hoped the approach with streamline the pathway and develop athletes towards World Cup competitions.

A total of six athletes will feature in the World Cup squad, including Olympians Zoë Gillings-Brier and Emily Sarsfield.

Gillings-Brier competes in snowboard cross competitions, while Sarsfield contests ski cross.

Maisie Potter will join Gillings-Brier in snowboard cross competitions in her third World Cup season as she looks to bounce back from a broken foot suffered in December.

Ski cross athletes Liz Stevenson, Ollie Davies and Emma Peters complete the World Cup squad, with the latter two looking to build on their debuts at this level last season.

Teenagers Zoe Winthrop, Faith Davie and Ellie Soutter are among the first crop of athletes in the inaugural Europa Cup programme.

The trio were also named this week in the British squad to attend the Junior World Championships in New Zealand next month, with Winthrop and Davie due to compete in ski cross, while Soutter will contest snowboard cross.

They will be joined in the Europa Cup squad by ski cross athletes Alannah Lawrie and Claire Winthrop, along with snowboard cross athlete Chris Gregory.

"I’m really excited about what we can achieve as a group this season," said Nantermod.

"Last year was mainly about preparing for the Olympics, but we still made a lot of progress with up-and-coming athletes like Ollie and Emma who have now tasted World Cup competition.

"With more great coaches coming on board and a bigger group of athletes training and competing with each other at Europa Cup level, I’m sure we’re going to have a great year and I’m excited about the potential for some great results."