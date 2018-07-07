The International Ski Federation (FIS) has expressed its deepest condolences following the death of longtime Kitzbühel Ski Club official Hannes Huter at the age of 69.

Huter had been a senior official at the club since 1986 and played a key role as a director of Club5 and as an organiser of the annual Hahnenkamm races.

A routine health check revealed a heart problem that necessitated emergency surgery, from which he did not recover.

He first served as deputy treasurer and as a Board member responsible for guest services and marketing before serving as vice-president of the Ski Club Board from 2006.

Hannes Huter was a long-term organiser of the annual Hahnenkamm races in Austria ©Hahnenkamm

"But more than his official roles, Hannes was an always friendly, smiling face at the FIS meetings and around the World Cup races," FIS added in a statement.

"He offered a warm smile, open attitude and it was clear that his passion for skiing ran deep in his veins.

"FIS would like to express its deepest condolences to the friends, family and colleagues of Hannes."