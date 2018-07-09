Structural changes have been announced by World Taekwondo in a move designed to "further strengthen the efficiencies" within the Federation.

The running of the body has now been restructured into three departments: Sport & Event Management; Member Relations & Development; and Administration & Finance.

A new Strategic Planning office has been established to plan the body's "strategic roadmap and oversee the implementation of this roadmap across the Federation’s three departments".

Jerry Ling, the sport services director for Pyeongchang 2018, will head this office as South Korean officials continue to hold most senior positions.

The Singaporean was a member of World Taekwondo from November 2004 until February 2009.

Kim Eilchul will lead the Administration & Finance Department overseeing finances, accounting, human resources and domestic relations in South Korea.

Jay Lee will lead a Sport & Event Management Department responsible for all taekwondo and Para taekwondo related sporting functions.

The Department will also be responsible for event operations, medical and anti-doping, as well as broadcasting.

Jeongkang Seo will lead the Member Relations & Development department tasked with coordinating with the Member National Associations and Continental Unions to oversee development, education and sport-for-all programmes and activities.

Jeongkang Seo is among personnel who will lead the new department ©World Taekwondo

The President’s Office will continue to oversee the activities and related administrative matters of World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue, with Heesoo Noh serving as chief of staff.

"We are constantly looking at ways of streamlining our organisation to ensure that we are operating as effectively as possible and can provide the best possible service to our athletes, our members and our fans," added Choue.

"After undertaking extensive consultation, we are confident that the new structure and re-profiling of roles will best serve the World Taekwondo family going forward.

"By implementing evaluation criteria and new policies into our systems, we expect to deliver even better outcomes and perform our responsibilities more efficiently."

A release announcing the changes claimed that policies will also be implemented alongside the restructure, including "strengthening good governance".

World Taekwondo are still one of the International Federations who do not publish annual audited accounts, although they told insidethegames in 2015 that they "will do soon".