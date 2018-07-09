Tokyo 2020 will be expected to provide more detailed responses to concerns and criticisms raised by International Federations (IFs) earlier this year during the sixth International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission visit beginning here tomorrow.

The Coordination Commission, led by Australian John Coates, will assess Tokyo 2020's Olympic and Paralympic Games preparations for the Games over the next three days.

Chief among the topics set to be discussed during the visit are the issues highlighted by worldwide governing bodies during the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations General Assembly in Bangkok.

The meeting saw IFs representing around 10 sports criticise Tokyo 2020 for different aspects of their progress with a little over two years to go until the Games in the Japanese capital begin.

World Sailing claimed Tokyo 2020 were a year behind schedule in their preparations, with chief executive Andy Hunt citing the course itself at Enoshima Yacht Harbor as one of a number of problems.

The World Baseball Softball Confederation raised serious concerns regarding the format of their competitions at the Games, as well as logistical factors raised by the challenge of holding games in Fukushima - more than 300 kilometres to the north of Tokyo.

Water pollution, a lack of concrete accommodation plans and concern about the slow responses when issues are highlighted were among the other fears raised during the meeting.

Following the last IOC project review in April, Coates warned Tokyo 2020 to expect these types of questions during the lead-up to the Olympics and Paralympics and urged organisers to respond properly in order to retain the confidence of IFs.

Issues facing the sports of judo, sailing and triathlon remained unresolved after the conclusion of the review.

The topics are likely to be debated at length during the visit from the Coordination Commission, who will give Tokyo 2020's progress a thorough inspection for the first time since they last travelled to the city in December.

The Equestrian Park is one of several venues due to be toured by the IOC Coordination Commission ©Tokyo 2020

Coordination Commission members are set to tour Olympic and Paralympic venues tomorrow, including the facility for equestrian.

Construction has begun at the Baji Koen site, which hosted equestrian events the last time Tokyo staged the Olympic Games in 1964.

Equestrian competitions were initially going to be held at Dream Island on Tokyo Bay before the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved a request from Tokyo to move the venue to Baji Koen in March 2015.

Other topics on the agenda could include North Korean participation at Tokyo 2020 after IOC President Thomas Bach confirmed the organisation was working on a special programme to allow athletes from the country to prepare and to qualify for the Games.

Tokyo 2020 officials have previously urged a cautious approach to competitors from the nation participating at the event amid ongoing tension between Japan and North Korea.

Seventeen Japanese citizens are officially recognised by the country's Government as having been abducted by agents of the North Korean Government during a period of six years from 1977 to 1983.

It is suspected that the actual number of victims is far higher, possibly numbering in the hundreds.

Japan currently bans North Korean citizens from entering the country.

Relations between the two nations were also further strained last year after Kim fired two ballistic missiles over Japanese territory as part of his country's nuclear testing.

Tokyo 2020 are also due to give the IOC further details of their plans to officially launch the Olympic and Paralympic mascots next week.

The "superhero" mascots were announced to the world by Tokyo 2020 back in February but the names have not yet been unveiled and an event next Sunday (July 22) will mark their first public appearance.

Tokyo 2020's budget, ticket prices and construction are other topics likely to feature during the Coordination Commission visit, the first to take place since all competition

The visit marks the first since the Tokyo 2020 venue selection process came to a formal close in May.

Burundi's Lydia Nsekera, who is attending the FIFA World Cup in Russia as a member of the organisation's ruling Council, and International Association of Athletics Federations President Sebastian Coe are the only Coordination Commission members who will not be attending the visit here.