Chaska Curling Center has been announced as the venue for the 2019 USA Curling Under-18 National Championships.

The six sheet venue will stage the event between March 12 to 17 next year.

The event is USA Curling’s newest national championship, with the event having only been contested twice previously.

"We're thrilled to bring another high-profile event to the Chaska Curling Center," said Jeff Isaacson, Chaska Curling Center manager.

"One of our goals is to grow our youth programmes, and hosting the Under-18 National Championships is a great way to showcase the talent of younger curlers to our curling community.

"Hopefully, we can continue building upon the recent success of USA Curling athletes."

Next year's event will be the third edition of the Championships ©USA Curling

The event will feature athletes aged 18 and under, with 24 teams competing in a round robin competition followed by a play-off round.

The winning teams will represent the United States at the Under-18 Players Championship in Canada.

The Chaska Curling Center was established in 2015 and is used by more than 1,200 curlers.

As well as curling, the venue has hosted major events associated with the 2016 Ryder Cup and the Super Bowl.

The 2018 event took place at Bemidji in Minnesota, with home teams claiming the national titles.