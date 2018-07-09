Mike Peters and Craig Spence have each been promoted as part of an administrative reshuffle at the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

Two new appointments have also been made.

Peters, a two-time football Paralympian from the United States, joined the organisation in March 2015 as chief of staff and acting director of the Membership Engagement Department, and will become chief operating officer.

He will be responsible for overseeing anti-doping, corporate development and technology, corporate services, diversity and inclusion, information management, legal affairs and governance, and membership engagement.

Great Britain's Spence becomes chief marketing and communications officer in a promotion from his role as media and communications director that he has served in since April 2012.

He will be responsible for branding, communications, corporate communications, digital media, media operations, public engagement and public relations.

Both will report to IPC chief executive Xavier Gonzalez.

Mike Peters, right, has also been promoted ©Getty Images

Liz Riley, from London based Bird & Bird, joins as the IPC's new general counsel.

James Sclater joins as anti-doping director.

He managed the doping control programmes for the Rio 2016 Organising Committee at both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and for the Toronto 2015 Pan and Parapan Am Games Organising Committee.

"The restructure of the IPC's management team aims to address the growth of the organisation and its member organisations, the increasing and complex demands in all areas of the business, and the exciting opportunities that have resulted from the recently signed long-term International Olympic Committee-IPC agreement," said Gonzalez.

"We are an athlete-centred organisation with a strong commitment to support our members and promote social inclusion.

"Changing circumstances in the world of sport naturally will require adjustments to how we approach our work.

"We are excited to pursue excellence in our daily work, and I believe our new structure will best help us do so."