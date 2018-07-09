Clarence Cummings Jr claimed the men's 69 kilogram title for the third consecutive year with a dominant display at the International Weightlifting Federation Junior World Championships in Tashkent.

Cummings has enjoyed strong success at age group level, as the American lifter headed into the event with two youth and two junior world titles to his name.

His achievements had seen him emerge as a contender for a senior level podium finish last year, but the clean and jerk proved his undoing in front of a home crowd in Anaheim.

Cummings would show there was more to come from him in the future with a fine performance at the Uzbekistan Sport Complex.

The American achieved a lift of 140kg to win the snatch competition, before achieving a clean and jerk lift of 176kg.

It proved enough to give the American the world title for the third straight year, as he finished on a total of 316kg.

Romania's Paul Dimitrascu earned the silver medal by ending on a total of 309kg, with Turkey's Muhammed Furkan Ozbek taking bronze with 306kg.

Clarence Cummings Jr has won the world junior title on three occasions ©Getty Images

The women’s 58kg title was claimed by Latvia’s Rebeka Koha, who achieved a total of 219kg to top the podium.

It followed a lift of 99kg in the snatch, as well as 120kg in the clean and jerk discipline.

Tunisia’s Nouha Landoulsi secured the silver medal by achieving a total of 198kg, with Tali Darsigny of Canada ending one kilogram down in third.

Competition is set to continue tomorrow.