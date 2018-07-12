Kenya's former rugby sevens captain Humphrey Kayange has been appointed as his country's Chef de Mission for this month's third African Youth Games.

The event is due to be held in Algiers in Algeria from July 18-28.

Kenya are set to compete in seven disciplines at the Games, including athletics, beach volleyball, rugby, hockey, tennis and swimming.

The appointment of Kayange was announced by National Olympic Committee of Kenya secretary general Francis Kinyili Paul.

"It is expected that Kayange will use his vast experience in helping the National Olympic Committee of Kenya lay [a] sound foundation for these young and up and coming athletes," said Paul.

The 35-year-old Kayange is widely considered to be one of Kenya's best-ever rugby players.

He was part of the Kenyan squad at the 2009 Rugby World Cup Sevens that reached the semi-final.

Humphrey Kayange is considered one of Kenya's greatest players and in 2009 was nominated for World Sevens Player of the Year after leading his side to the World Cup semi-final ©Getty Images

Afterwards, Kayange was nominated for the International Rugby Board World Sevens Player of the Year.

He retired from rugby in October 2016.

At the last Africa Youth Games in Botswana two years ago, Kenya finished seventh on the overall medals table.

They won a total of 25 medals, including seven gold.

But financial constraints have forced Kenya to pick a smaller team for Algiers.

Only about 50 competitors, half of them in athletics, will be traveling to the Algerian capital.