The Gelora Bung Karno Stadium will host the Opening Ceremony ©Getty Images

Indonesia's house speaker Bambang Soesatyo has called for more affordable ticket prices for the Opening Ceremony of this year's Asian Games.

The continental event is due to open at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, which is co-hosting the Games with Palembang, on August 18.

Tickets went on sale at the end of June with those for the Opening Ceremony ranging from INR750,000 (£40/$52/€45) to INR5 million (£260/$345/€300).

Soesatyo said he wanted the Organising Committee (INASGOC) to lobby the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) for cheaper tickets for the curtain-raiser.

However, Organising Committee head Erick Thohir has said the prices are based on OCA guidelines.

"We hope INASGOC will lobby the Asian Olympic Council regarding the prices of tickets for the Asian Games," Soesatyo said, as reported by Antara.

Tickets for the Opening Ceremony begin at INR750,000 ©Getty Images
Tickets for the Opening Ceremony begin at INR750,000 ©Getty Images

"Affordable ticket prices will make support for other Asian countries more vibrant and will encourage the community to participate actively in supporting the successful implementation of the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia."

The speaker also called on the Sports Ministry and INASGOC to cooperate with private television channels to broadcast action during the Games.

He said big screens could be put up to show events.

"This will provide an opportunity for people who cannot afford to buy tickets to be able to watch games during the event," he said.

Ten thousand athletes from 45 National Olympic Committees will compete at the Asian Games, which will run to September 2 across the two host cities.

Forty sports, 67 disciplines and 463 events are scheduled in all.  

Tickets went on sale at the end of June, with prices for sporting events starting at INR30,000 (£1.61/$2.13/€1.81).