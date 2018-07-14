Dylan Groenewegen triumphed in a sprint finish for the second consecutive day at the Tour de France.

The Dutch rider won on stage seven in Chartres and was expected to feature again at the conclusion of today's 181 kilometre route from Dreux to Amiens.

Groenewegen would double his tally at the race, as the Team LottoNL-Jumbo rider crossed the line first in 4 hours, 23min and 36sec.

He benefited from a clash of shoulders between Germany’s André Greipel and Colombia’s Fernando Gaviria in the closing metres, when the former appeared to be on course for a first stage win of this year's race.

Greipel would instead end a frustrated second, while Gaviria missed out on a third stage win of the race by ending third.

The pair were then relegated as a result of their collision.

It saw Slovakia's world champion Peter Sagan, who also has two stage wins, elevated to second.

Belgium's Greg van Avermaet retained the overall race lead, with the yellow jersey having finished safely in the main field.

He lies seven seconds clear of Britain's Geraint Thomas, with the Team Sky rider second overall.

Greg van Avermaet remains in the overall race lead ©Getty Images

Ireland's Dan Martin, a stage winner two days ago, saw his general classification hopes suffer a late blow today.

The UAE Team Emirates rider was caught up in a crash which resulted in him losing one minute and 15 seconds.

The general classification could change tomorrow, with a potentially key 156km cobbled stage set to test hopefuls.

The stage will begin in Arras Citadelle and conclude in Roubaix.