The Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) has used Olympic Day to promote next month’s Asian Games in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

Under the patronage JOC President Prince Feisal Al Hussein, Jordan celebrated the occasion with a number of events that promoted sport and healthy activity.

Among them was a mass participation 1,600 metres fun run.

The day was attended by the likes of Minister of Youth Makram Al Qaisi and Indonesian ambassador to Jordan Andy Rachmianto.

Also present were Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) director of sports events Haider Firman, JOC secretary general Nasser Majali and Generations for Peace President Mohanned Arabiat.

Additionally, there was a huge participation from the general public.

The 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang are due to begin in just over a month's time ©Getty Images

The celebrations included a performance from the band Gendarme and a display of Indonesian folk dance.

A number of sports activities were also held.

"We are happy to be supporting Jordan in celebrating their Olympic Day," Firman said.

"The OCA wants to promote the upcoming Asian Games so it was nice to see the excitement building here in Jordan."

The 2018 Asian Games are due to take place from August 18 to September 2.

Jordan are one of the 45 countries that will be represented at the 18th edition of the event.