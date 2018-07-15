Johnny Pals finished with a clear round in the four-way jump-off to secure victory for The Netherlands at the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Jumping Nations Cup event in Falsterbo in Sweden.

Aboard his Chat Botte du Ruisseau Z, Pals clocked a time of 39.33sec.

Daniel Coyle represented Ireland in the jump-off and clinched second place with a clear round in 40.47.

Hosts Sweden came third after Henrik von Eckermann registered a clear round in 41.52.

Luca Marziani was unable to secure a medal for Italy, finishing fourth with a clear round in 42.71.

The jump-off was needed after all four nations finished on four penalties after the two rounds.

The other riders in the winning Dutch team were Maikel van der Vleuten, Michel Hendrix, whose results were deleted, and Jur Vrieling.

Sweden won today's FEI Dressage Nations Cup event ©Flasterbo Horse Show

In the FEI Dressage Nations Cup event, Sweden came out on top.

