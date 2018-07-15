Top-seeded Canadians Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan scored the last three points of the women's final to de-throne Germany's Chantal Laboureur and Julia Sude as the reigning champions at the Beach Volleyball Major Series event in Gstaad in Switzerland.

Laboureur and Sude had match point and a 15-14 lead in the third and deciding set, putting them on the brink of a second-straight title at the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB)-organised event at the Gstaad Arena.

But Humana-Paredes and Pavan used successful attacks to re-gain the lead at 16-15 before Sude was called for a net touch for the final point as the game ended 21-17, 12-21, 17-15.

With their third FIVB gold medal and second Major Series title, the Canadians shared the $40,000 ($30,000/€34,000) first-place prize while the seventh-seeded Germans split $32,000 (£24,000/€27,000).

Humana-Paredes and Pavan started the day by beating third-seeded Brazilians Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Santos Lisboa 14-21, 21-12, 15-13 in the semi-finals.

Canada's Brandie Wilkerson and Heather Bansley won the bronze medal match ©FIVB

The other last-four encounter saw Laboureur and Sude defeat second-seeded Canadians Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson 25-27, 21-14, 18-16.

In the bronze medal match, Bansley and Wilkerson rallied from a slow start, trailing 1-7 and 4-11 in the first set, to overcome Bednarczuk and Santos Lisboa 21-19, 21-13.

They shared the $20,000 (£15,000/€17,000) third-place prize.

Bansley and Wilkerson's win guaranteed Canada two women's medals at the same FIVB World Tour event for the first time.

The country had two teams in the semi-finals for only the second time in the history of the women's circuit that started in August 1992.