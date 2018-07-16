International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) officials have met with their counterparts from the International Luge Federation (FIL) at a traditional race organisers meeting in Großgmain.

The meeting in Großgmain, near the Austrian city Salzburg, was described by the Federations as their annual exchange of experiences.

"Thanks to the close cooperation with FIL and the coordination of meetings, our track operators worldwide can combine the meetings of both international associations and only need to travel once," Heike Größwang, the IBSF secretary general, said.

"The exchange is very important for us as an international association - everyone understands each other's needs and conversations can improve our events or our work.

"The exchange between the organisers also gives everyone the opportunity to benefit from each other's projects and initiatives."

The three-day meeting was attended more than 40 international experts, according to the Federations.

This included the IBSF’s media and marketing partner Infront, official timekeeper SwissTiming and Lacher Consulting.

Representatives from Pyeongchang 2018 and Beijing 2022 were present at the meeting to provide input.

Individual meetings of the organisers of all IBSF events took place on the first day, with discussions taking place between he organisers, Größwang and sports coordinators to analyse the events of the past season in detail.

They also discussed plans for the upcoming season.

The 2018 season was assessed by organisers along with a look forward the the coming series ©Getty Images

Infront Austria presented detailed media results of the last season and the results of their marketing concept on the second day.

An assessment of the post-Olympic 2018-2019 season, the IBSF race calendar, new developments regarding the rules, future communication and marketing activities were also discussed.

The IBSF state that media expert Ulrich Lacher spoke about the optimal use of media data, with the German National Federation and organisers from the Winterberg track spoke about their experiences with live streaming of their own events and an app.

The event concluded with feedback from the race organisers and the opportunity for individual discussions with Infront and SwissTiming.

The IBSF stated their close cooperation with FIL was highlighted by presence the latter’s sports director Marie-Luise Rainer.

A joint dinner was held at the end of the meetings.