Britain's Mick Langley, the last player to win a Paralympic gold medal in snooker, has died.

Langley won the men's open at Seoul 1988, beating Ireland's Michael White in the final.

Snooker was contested at every Paralympic Games from Rome 1960 until Seoul 1988, apart from 1980.

All at STST are devastated by the news that Mick Langley has passed away. Mick was a Paralympic gold medallist in 1988, followed the Rebels home & away and was one of the few who witnessed the 5-4 win at Merthyr last season. RIP Mick. Our condolences to his family & friends. — SloughTown S.Trust (@SloughTownST) July 14, 2018

It was dropped after its appearance in the South Korean capital and has not been on the programme since.

Langley was a big supporter of National League South club Slough Town and followed them home and away.