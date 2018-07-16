World Archery have announced the six events that will make up their new Indoor Archery World Series in 2018, which will replace the old Archery World Cup.

The series is due to start in Strassen in Luxembourg on November 24 and 25 and finish with the World Series Final in Las Vegas on February 9 2019.

The tournaments will each be open entry, meaning the archers will compete as individuals and not for their respective countries.

The other cities to host events in the series will be Macau in China from December 1 to 2, Rome in Italy from December 15 to 16, Seoul in South Korea from December 22 to 23 and Nimes in France from January 18 to 20.

World Archery secretary general Tom Dielen claimed the new series will "build on the success" of the previous archery World Cup.

"The idea is to establish a self-sustaining mass participation circuit built on successful individual tournaments, strengthening a disicipline enjoyed by a large majority of recreational archers while providing a professional indoor tour for elite athletes," he said.

Each of the tournaments will feature three areas of competition.

First, an elite ranking using each athlete’s best three results across the season.

The new World Series event will replace the previous Indoor World Cup ©World Archery

At the end of the season the top 16 ranked archers in each division will be invited to compete in the World Series Final in Las Vegas.

There will also be an amateur ranking system based on 60-arrow qualification scores, again taking each athlete’s best three results across the season.

Everyone who competes will receive an amateur ranking, while there will also be a team ranking system, for teams entered prior to the start of the series.

The team rankings will be determined by the best three results from individual team members across the season.

The whole series will be formed of three different levels of event – 250, 500 and 1000.

Each level denotes the maximum number of points available to the archers as well as prize money and the type of facilities required.

World Archery say more events for the series could still be confirmed at a later date.