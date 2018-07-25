South Korea's Jang Woojin suffered a shock elimination in the qualifying stage of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Australian Open in Geelong.

Jang had arrived at the event fresh from a historic success at the Korea Open, where he won the mixed doubles, men's doubles and men's singles - a feat never achieved before.

His spell in the men's singles at the Geelong Arena would be a short one, however, as he was beaten 8-11, 13-11, 12-10, 6-11, 13-11, 8-11, 11-9 by China's Yu Ziyang.

Germany's Ricardo Walther was among the top players in men's qualifying to advance, as he beat Croatia's Tomislav Pucar 13-11, 11-8, 6-11, 12-10, 11-7.

Kim Donghyun of South Korea also progressed after he recorded victories over India’s Sanil Shetty and New Zealand's Nathan Xu in the group stage.

Japan's Honoka Hashimoto suffered surprise elimination in the women's draw, having been the highest ranked player in qualification.

Her hopes of reaching the main draw were ended when the world number 24 suffered an 11-13, 12-10, 11-6, 11-7, 11-8 defeat to China's Fan Siqi.

Neither player would ultimately reach the last 32, as China's Li Jiayi topped their group having beaten both players.

Maki Shiomi, the world number 43, would also suffer defeat.

China's He Zhuojia was among those to earn a place in the main draw ©Getty Images

The Japanese player was beaten 11-7, 11-9, 8-11, 7-11, 15-13, 11-8 by Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chia-Hui.

The result left Shiomi requiring victory over China's He Zhuojia to stand any chance of progressing to the knock-out stage.

Her hopes were ended when He clinched a straightforward 11-5, 11-1, 11-8, 11-7 victory to progress to the main draw.

The top 16 seeds in both the men's and women's draws will begin their campaigns in the last 32.

Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov and Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa are the top seeds in the men's and women's singles draws.

The main draw will begin tomorrow.

The competition is an ITTF Platinum World Tour event