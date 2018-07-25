Two energy companies have signed up as sponsors of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Both the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and the China Petrochemical Corporation (CPC) will serve as official oil and gas partners after penning deals.

Zhang Jiandong, the executive vice president of Beijing 2022 and the Vice-Mayor of the Chinese capital, was on hand to sign the partnerships.

Xu Wenrong, the deputy general manager of CNPC, was present his company while Li Yunpeng represented Sinopec Group, who own the CPC.

Zhang welcomed the deals which will see both companies share marketing rights in the oil and gas category.

"Both CNPC and Sinopec Group are major global energy companies and both were official partners of Beijing 2008," Zhang said, according to Xinhua.

"Beijing 2022 will bring precious opportunities for the two companies. "

Both companies will share marketing rights ©Beijing 2022

Zhang added: "For its part, the Organising Committee will work hard to ensure that both benefit fully from the Olympic brand."

Beijing will become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics and Paralympics in 2022.

Other partners of the Games include Bank of China, Air China, Yili Group, ANTA, China Unicom and Shougang Group.

"CNPC will take advantage of its strong presence in Beijing, Hebei and nearby areas to provide Beijing 2022 with high-quality and reliable oil and gas supplies," said Zhang Jianhua, general manager of CNPC, to Xinhua.

Dai Houliang, Board chairman of Sinopec Group, added: "We will cherish this second opportunity to serve the Olympics by actively taking part in Beijing 2022's venue construction and supplying the Games with important resources such as clean energy."