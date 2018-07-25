Lima 2019 President Carlos Neuhaus expects to successfully appeal a decision which would prohibit him from holding a role in Peru's national sports system for a two-year period.

A case was brought to the Superior Council of Sports Justice and Sports Honors (CSJDHD) in Peru by José Mario Escudero Vigil.

The lawyer, who is currently a member of the court, previously stood for the Presidency of the Peruvian Surfing Federation (FENTA).

FENTA were led by Neuhaus from 2013 to 2016, before he left to take up the role of Lima 2019 President.

According to La Mula, Escudero was prevented from standing in FENTA elections.

A ruling from the court reportedly claimed Neuhaus had allegedly committed "some irregularities" in those elections.

The decision is believed to prohibit Neuhaus from holding a role within a national federation.

Neuhaus has denied wrongdoing and states he will appeal the decision made by the body.

He claims the decision will have no impact on preparations for next year's Pan American and Parapan American Games in Peru’s capital city.

It is also claimed the verdict has no bearing on his role as Lima 2019 President.

"For the avoidance of doubt, this case is an administrative matter that does not form part of the judicial process in Peru," a statement on behalf of Neuhaus read.

"Carlos Neuhaus will be appealing this decision to protect his outstanding name and reputation as a sports leader of the highest integrity.

"Carlos Neuhaus is confident that this decision will be successfully appealed and that this case has no bearing whatsoever on his ability to continue leading Lima 2019 in the successful delivery of the Pan American and Parapan American Games next year.

"Under Carlos Neuhaus' leadership, Lima 2019 has produced a remarkable turnaround and is well on its way to hosting a memorable Games that leaves a meaningful legacy for Lima and all of Peru.

"This was reiterated only two weeks ago by Panam Sports President Neven Ilic during an inspection visit to Lima."

Lima 2019 celebrated the one-year to go milestone earlier this week ©Getty Images

Lima 2019 celebrated the one year to go milestone to the Games on Monday (July 23).

The event was attended by a wide range of Peruvian sporting authorities, including Neuhaus and Peruvian Sports Institute head Oscar Fernández.

The Lima 2019 Pan American Games will see approximately 6,700 athletes from 41 countries compete in 39 sports and 62 disciplines.

The Games are due to take place from July 26 to August 11.

The Lima 2019 Parapan American Games, set to attract 1,890 athletes competing in 17 sports and 18 disciplines, are scheduled to be held from August 23 to September 1.

Earlier this month, Panam Sports President Neven Ilic praised the "progress" being made by Lima 2019, but urged organisers to maintain their intensity as the Pan American and Parapan American Games approach.