United States began the tournament with a victory ©WBSC

Top seeds United States were among the winners today as the Women's Softball World Championships continued in Japan.

The 10-time winners and defending champions were given a tough battle at the Akitsu Stadium in Narashino City before defeating Mexico 5-2 in Group A. 

Chinese Taipei also beat South Africa 21-0 in Group A before a 7-4 win over The Netherlands.

The European side also lost a thrilling battle 5-6 to Puerto Rico.

Hosts Japan, the world champions in 2012 and 2014, also followed their victory yesterday over Italy with a 20-0 thrashing of Botswana today in Group B.

Canada enjoyed 7-0 victories over Great Britain and Venezuela.

Australia also won 7-1 against Venezuela.

But the Australians were then defeated 1-0 by China later in the day in a high-quality pitching battle. 

The Philippines also won 10-0 against South Africa.

Round-robin action is due to continue tomorrow.