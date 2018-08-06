A seminar designed to educate athletes, coaches and officials about anti-doping has been held by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) in Islamabad.

The event, which took place under the auspices of the International Olympic Committee's Olympic Solidarity Commission, featured the POA President Syed Arif Hasan.

According to The Nation, Hasan spoke about the significance of the seminar for the protection of clean athletes and particularly for "saving the contingent from any unwanted situation that they may face due to lack of awareness".

This included specific advice for national sporting bodies to highlight areas such as the "No Needle Policy".

He concluded by reportedly expressing confidence that the seminar will "secure its intended objectives".

Pakistan has experienced doping problems in cricket in recent years, where leg spinner Yasir Shah is among those to have been suspended.

Cricketer Yasir Shah is among top athletes from Pakistan to have failed drug tests ©Getty Images

Other presenters included POA Medical Commission chair Asad Abbass, who spoke about the efforts they are making before the Asian Games.

A 245-strong Pakistan delegation is expected to compete at the continental-wide event, which begins in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia on August 18.

Pakistan remains a major underachiever in international sport and gained just one gold medal, in women's cricket, at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

The country, which boasts a population of 193 million, has only ever won three gold and 10 total Olympic medals and has not managed any since Barcelona 1992.