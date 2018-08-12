The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan has signed a deal with Japan's Fukuoka Prefecture which will see training camps hosted before Tokyo 2020.

A signing ceremony took place in Kurume featuring officials from both parties.

Kazakh athletes will now be able to use a sports complex in the city which features facilities for various disciplines.

The governing body started its work to find training camps for Tokyo 2020 after the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and have now struck a deal with just under two years to go before the Games in the Japanese capital.

Kazakh athletes will be able to prepare in Kurume for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©Getty Images

"Despite the fact that two years will elapse before the beginning of the Tokyo Olympics, the NOC of Kazakhstan is actively working for the organisation of athletes' training," Yelsiyar Kanagatov, head of sports direction, said.

Kazakhstan won three gold medals at Rio 2016, in weightlifting, swimming and boxing.

They also won five silver medals and nine bronze in the Brazilian city.