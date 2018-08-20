Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is host the 5th Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) General Assembly on February 5 and 6 next year, it has been announced.

The main item at the Assembly will be the elections to the APC Executive Committee, including for the role of President, a position currently held by Majid Rashed, who is from the UAE and where the governing body are based.

A total of six Executive Board positions will be elected at the Assembly.

That includes the President, two vice-presidents, chair of the Women in Sport Committee and two members at Large.

All 43 National Paralympic Committee members are eligible to nominate candidates for the election.

The closing date for nominations is November 5.

The remaining positions of the 15 strong Executive Board will be taken by a vice-president who is a representative of the Organising Committee of the next Asian Para Games in Hangzhou in 2022, chairs of the APC’s six Standing Committees and sub-regional representatives.

The APC has set itself the target of making Asia one of the leading regions in the Paralympic Movement ©YouTube

The election for the APC Athletes’ Committee will take place during the Asian Para Games due to take place here between October 6 and 13.

Nominations are due by September 6.

The process for sub-regional representatives is also underway and will conclude before the end of the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta.

For these five executive Board positions, the National Paralympic Committees in each sub-region will elect their representative.

The remaining APC Executive Board positions are set to be filled by the chairs of the remaining Standing Committees in a process which will commence after the General Assembly.

"A strong APC Board is vital if we are to deliver the APC’s vision to make Asia one of the leading regions in the Paralympic Movement." APC chief executive Tarek Souei said.

"We hope that we receive strong nominations that reflect the diversity and ambition of our region."