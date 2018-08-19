By Duncan Mackay, Daniel Etchells and James Diamond in Jakarta
OCA General Assembly and day one of competition at 2018 Asian Games
Timeline
- 21 hours ago: OCA General Assembly and day one of competition begins
- 20 hours ago: China takes first Asian Games gold as Indonesia claim silver
- 20 hours ago: Host City Contract signed for Sanya 2020 Asian Beach Games
- 19 hours ago: Nagoya Mayor breaks into Elvis Presley classic (again) before Host City Contract for 2026 Asian Games is signed
- 17 hours ago: Marvelo "speechless" after winning Indonesia's first Asian Games medal
- 16 hours ago: Second Asian Games gold goes to Chinese Taipei
- 14 hours ago: Anti-climactic beginning for Unified Korean team in lightweight rowing
- 13 hours ago: Gold for South Korea in men's individual poomsae
- 13 hours ago: Another gold for South Korea in men's team poomsae
- 13 hours ago: Ethics Standing Committee chair reaffirms Sheikh Ahmad's innocence after corruption allegations
- 13 hours ago: Hosts Indonesia claim first Asian Games gold
- 13 hours ago: China win 10m air pistol mixed team final
- 13 hours ago: Thailand win women's team poomsae gold
- 13 hours ago: Medical Standing Committee reveals 10 positive doping cases at 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat
- 12 hours ago: Sheikh Ahmad brings OCA General Assembly to conclusion
- 11 hours ago: First swimming gold goes to China
- 11 hours ago: Sun Yang cruises to 200m freestyle gold
- 11 hours ago: Yaxin Liu wins women's 200m backstroke
- 10 hours ago: Jiayu Xu wins men's 100m backstroke in Games record
- 10 hours ago: Gold and silver for Japan in women's 100m breaststroke
- 10 hours ago: Another gold for Japan in men's 200m butterfly
- 9 hours ago: Games record for Japan in women's 4x100m freestyle
- 9 hours ago: Curtain drawn on Asian Games Day one
