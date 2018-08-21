World Sailing is inviting nominations for the male and female Rolex World Sailor of the Year awards.

Sailors nominated for the awards, that last year went to New Zealand's Peter Burling and Marit Bouwmeester of The Netherlands, must have performed an "outstanding achievement in the sport of sailing between September 1, 2017 and August 31 2018".

Nominations must be received by World Sailing no later than 7pm UTC on September 1.

World Sailing will draw up a shortlist of nominations with the highest and most inspirational achievers going on to become the 2018 Rolex World Sailor of the Year nominees.

On October 30, the winners will be announced at the World Sailing Awards Ceremony in Sarasota, Florida, United States.

World Sailing said in a release: "The awards night is the social highlight of the World Sailing Annual Conference and 2018 is set to be a ground-breaking edition with the introduction of the World Sailing 11th Hour Racing Sustainability Award, the Team of the Year and the Boat of the Year.

New Zealand's Peter Burling, who received his second Rolex World Sailor of the Year award in 2017 ©Getty Images

"The Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards is the most prestigious award of recognition in the dynamic sport of sailing.

"Since the awards' inception in 1994, the trophy has proudly accumulated the names of those who have demonstrated unparalleled endurance, performance and accomplishment in sailing."

Britain's Robin Knox-Johnston and the late Peter Blake of New Zealand were the first male winners of the award in 1994, with Spain's Theresa Zabell winning the first women's award.

Britain's Ben Ainslie has won the men's award four times, in 1998, 2002, 2008 and 2012.

His Brazilian rival Robert Scheidt has twice won the award, as has Burling.

Anna Tunnicliffe of the US has twice won the women's award, as have the Greek pairing of Sofia Bekatorou and Emilia Tsoulfa.