By Daniel Etchells and James Diamond in Jakarta
Jakarta Palembang 2018: Day five of competition
Timeline
- 15 hours ago: Day five of competition begins
- 14 hours ago: China up and running on Asian Games day five
- 14 hours ago: Paragliding controversy as Chinese athlete injured
- 14 hours ago: Chen untouchable in women's single sculls
- 14 hours ago: Uzbekistan hold off China in men's double sculls
- 14 hours ago: China dominating wushu events once more with three gold medals
- 14 hours ago: Dressage glory for Wing Ying Siu
- 14 hours ago: Iranian denies China a fourth wushu gold medal of the day
- 13 hours ago: Double sculls gold for China
- 13 hours ago: China back on track in wushu as Li claims men's sanda under-65kg title
- 13 hours ago: Ju and Lin dominate women's pair
- 13 hours ago: Second win for Iran over China in wushu finals
- 13 hours ago: Gold follows gold for China in rowing
- 13 hours ago: China win again in men's lightweight four as unified Korea finish last
- 13 hours ago: Russian cyclist forced to withdraw from 2018 Asian Games after OCA confirms ineligibility following bid for Uzbekistan switch
- 13 hours ago: Vietnam win last rowing gold of day five
- 12 hours ago: Chinese domination of women's canoe/kayak continues as Chen win's canoe single
- 12 hours ago: Thailand's Phuchong claims women's team accuracy paragliding crown
- 12 hours ago: Indonesia claim seventh gold in men's paragliding
- 12 hours ago: China win 50th gold medal with kayak single success
- 11 hours ago: Lutsenko edges sprint finish in men's road race
- 10 hours ago: Gold and silver for China in women's double trap
- 8 hours ago: North Korea win fourth weightlifting gold with men's 77kg triumph
- 8 hours ago: South Korea's Shin secures men's double trap shooting crown
- 8 hours ago: Japan win gold in men's trios 10-pin bowling
- 8 hours ago: Gold for Thailand in women's under-49kg taekwondo
- 8 hours ago: Daehoon Lee comes from behind to take men's under-68kg taekwondo final
- 8 hours ago: South Korean gymnast Kim strikes gold in men's floor exercise
- 7 hours ago: CAS declines jurisdiction as Bahrain challenges JJIF decision to prevent athlete's participation at 2018 Asian Games
- 7 hours ago: South Korea's Yeo finishes top of the pile in women's vault
- 6 hours ago: Chinese Taipei triumph in men's pommel horse
- 6 hours ago: Schooling increases gold medal tally with men's 50m butterfly victory
- 6 hours ago: Olympic bronze and now Asian Games gold for Kuo
- 6 hours ago: Games record secures Suzuki women's 50m breaststroke gold
- 6 hours ago: Gold and Silver for Japan in men's 100m freestyle
- 5 hours ago: China take gold and silver in uneven bars
- 5 hours ago: China's Wang smashes Games record to win women's 800m freestyle gold
- 5 hours ago: China's Xi clinches men's 200m backstroke gold medal
- 5 hours ago: Iran's Reza Ali Pour Shenazandi Fard wins men's speed title
- 5 hours ago: Indonesia dominate women's speed climbing
- 5 hours ago: China take last gymnastics gold of day five
- 5 hours ago: Japan beat China again in women's team foil
- 5 hours ago: Japan come out on top in women's 4x100m medley relay
- 4 hours ago: South Korea beat Iran to men's sabre team gold medal
- 4 hours ago: Day five comes to a close
