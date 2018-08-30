Former Czech international Jiří Snítil has been appointed competitions and development officer at the World Curling Federation (WCF).

Sniti, who has represented the Czech Republic at seven World Championships, will begin his role on November 1 and will be responsible for the smooth delivery of events as well as organising development camps, courses and programmes.

The 43-year-old won a bronze medal at the European Curling Championships in 2012 and a European mixed event silver medal in 2008.

He will replace Swiss Paddy Kaeser, who is leaving the WCF to take up an event management position in Switzerland.

Czech Jiri Snitil believes his experience of professional curling will help him in his new role ©Getty Images

WCF President Kate Caithness welcomed Snitil to the governing body.

"We look forward to Jiri joining our team in November and bringing his vast knowledge of event management and curling experience, having represented Czech Republic as an elite athlete for over 19 years," she said.

"Also, we wish Paddy all the very best in his future endeavours and thank him for his services to the organisation.”

Snitil said: “I love working in curling and having ended my playing career this is the perfect opportunity to keep doing that.

"This position ideally combines my skills and experiences as a curler and in my working career.”

As well as Snitil’s appointment, the World Curling Federation has promoted its communications and media relations manager, Cameron MacAllister, to the new head of media role.