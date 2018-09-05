FIFA has extended former Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi's provisional suspension by 45 days, it was announced today.

The Ghanaian was initially banned by FIFA for 90 days in June, but the suspension has now been extended by the Ethics Committee.

Nyantakyi is the subject of an ongoing investigation into corruption allegations after he was filmed allegedly accepting a cash bribe.

Footage shot by undercover investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas appeared to show Nyantakyi accepting $65,000 (£48,500/€55,000) from a supposed businessman seeking to sponsor the Ghana Premier League.

After the allegations were made, Nyantakyi resigned from all of his roles in the sport.

The chairperson of the Adjudicatory Chamber of the Ethics Committee, Vassilios Skouris, provisionally banned Nyantakyi on June 8.

Greek judge Vassilios Skouris has decided to extend the Ghanaian's provisional suspension ©Getty Images

Skouris has announced his decision to add a further 45 days to this ban which prohibits Nyantakyi from participating in any football related activities at national or international level.

"This decision was taken at the request of the chairperson of the Investigatory Chamber of the Ethics Committee carrying out the formal investigation proceedings into Mr Nyantakyi," a FIFA statement read.

The extended suspension will commence tomorrow.

Nyantakyi was not only the head of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), but also served on the FIFA Council and as first vice-president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Nigeria’s Amaju Pinnick was appointed as Nyantakyi’s replacement to the CAF in July.

Following Nyantakyi's resignation from the GFA, the Ghanaian Government sought to disband the troubled federation but were issued with a warning from FIFA, who do not tolerate political interference in its member organisations.

It was agreed that a "Normalisation Committee" would be set-up to replace the Executive Committee of the GFA and prevent the country being banned.