The newly-refurbished Dinamo Stadium is set to host a test event for Dynamic New Athletics (DNA) later this month, in an early trial for the new format that originators hope will appeal to a younger audience.

The new mixed-team, two-hour model of athletics will debut properly at the second European Games in the Belarus capital in June next year.

Before this, however, a test event is planned at the stadium on September 26.

The striking, 22,000-capacity venue will also host the Minsk 2019 Opening and Closing ceremonies.

Originally opened in 1934, the reconstructed stadium is a mix of old and new - not least because of the presence of a large - unlit - Olympic torch.

This dates from the 1980 Moscow Summer Games, when the stadium hosted a number of matches in the Olympic football tournament, including a quarter-final between Yugoslavia and Algeria.

According to details unveiled by the European Olympic Committees only last month, DNA will see teams of men and women vie for supremacy in 10 events embracing the basic athletics building-blocks of running, jumping and throwing.

The venue in Minsk has undergone extensive refurbishment ©Belarus Government

The opening event - the Track’athlon – will consist of an athletics assault course featuring a sled run, shot put toss, standing long jump, water jump, medicine ball run and parachute run.

The competition will conclude with another new event – “The Hunt” – a distance-medley race in which the best-performing teams in the first nine events will get a proportionate head start.

At Minsk 2019, the top 30 athletics nations in Europe are expected to compete in DNA, in a competition spanning six days.

Each team will feature up to 17 athletes and six reserves, for a maximum complement of 690.

Initial reaction to news of the DNA format has been mixed, but International Association of Athletics Federations President Sebastian Coe has said he likes what they are doing.

The Dinamo Stadium is set to play host to another sports innovation on Saturday (September 8), when Belarus take on San Marino in one of the first round of matches of the new Nations League devised by European football body UEFA.