Lima 2019 have announced the Pan-American Torch Relay will begin its nationwide journey at Machu Picchu next year.

The torch will be lit in traditional fashion in an Aztec Ceremony at the Pyramid of the Sun in Teotihuacan.

While the Olympic Flame is traditionally lit at Ancient Olympia, the Pan American version has been lit by Aztec people in ancient temples, first at the Cerro de la Estrella in Mexico City and in more recent years at the 65-metre high Pyramid of the Sun.

The torch will move from Aztec culture to Incan, with Machu Picchu its first destination in Peru.

Considered Peru’s most iconic destination, the Incan city is located high in the Andes Mountains.

The torch will move on through the town Ollantaytambo and then Cusco, before Puno when it will pass through Lake Titicaca.

It will then visit Arequipa, Camana, Nazca, Ica, Ayacucho, Huancavelica, Huancayo Cerro de Pasco, Huanuco, Tocache, Tarapoto and Bagua Grande as it makes its way towards Lima.

Piura, Cajamarca, Trujillo and Huraz are the final stop before arriving at Peru’s National Stadium on July 26 for the Opening Ceremony of the Games.

The relay will last for 23 days and will cover 5,500 kilometres, according to organisers.

“The torch will cross the millenarian road of the Incas known as Qhapaq Ñan, dating from the time of Tahuantinsuyo,” Lima 2019 said.

“On your way, you will pass through the Lake Titicaca, Arequipa, the lines of Nazca, Ayacucho, Huancavelica, Huancayo, Cerro de Pasco and Huanuco.”

Conoce la #RutadelaAntorcha Panamericana 🔥 que recorrerá 23 ciudades del Perú como antesala a #Lima2019. ➡️ https://t.co/XEHLSxuSUF pic.twitter.com/mL77ntVeYI — Lima 2019 (@Lima2019Juegos) September 6, 2018

The torch will travel in various ways during the journey, including on foot, with traditional Peruvian totora boats and with llamas.

A total of 1,200 people are expected to carry the torch throughout the duration of the relay.

"This tour will impact close to three million people throughout the country,” said Christian van Oordt, communications, commercial and marketing manager at Lima 2019.

“They will be able to enjoy the Torch walk, to catch the party that Peru will live with this multi-sport event, which we are proud to host.”

Lima 2019 have also vowed to deliver spectacular Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Games, which will run from July 26 to August 11.

The Ceremonies will be produced by Italian company Balich Worldwide Shows, who will take up the same role for the following Parapan American Games in the Peruvian capital.

Balich emerged as the winners of a tender process.

The company led Ceremonies for the London 2012, Sochi 2014 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games, as well as the Toronto 2015 Pan American Games.

More recently they delivered the Ceremonies at the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan last year.

It is claimed the Lima 2019 Ceremonies will highlight Peru’s culture, gastronomy and geography.

The culture of the Caral civilisation will also be highlighted, it is claimed.