The United World Wrestling (UWW) President has released a statement condemning the attack at the Maiwand Wrestling Club in Kabul which killed 20 people.

Nenad Lalovic reacted to Wednesday's (September 5) terrorist attack in the Afghan capital via a public statement.

"United World Wrestling and the worldwide wrestling family are shocked and saddened to learn of Wednesday's violent attack on innocent wrestlers during a competition in Kabul," he said.

"We have been in touch with the Afghanistan Wrestling Federation and have offered them any support they require in this time of need.

"Wrestling competitions are a place for our young athletes to feel safe as they test their skills, form friendships and learn important lessons about teamwork.

UWW President and IOC member, Nenad Lalovic, offered his condolences to the friends and families of those affected ©Getty Images

"Wednesday's attack looks to shake our confidence, but we stand together with all wrestlers around the world in condemning this barbaric act of cowardice.

"United World Wrestling sends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died in this senseless attack."

The attack was comprised of two bombs.

One detonated at the wrestling club and a further bomb went off once the police, emergency services and media arrived at the scene.

Two journalists were among those who died with a reported 70 people wounded.

ISIS have claimed responsibility.