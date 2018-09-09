The United States Olympic Committee has announced the recipients of their Best of August awards.

Gymnasts Simone Biles and Sam Mikulak and the US women's softball team have all been given the montly honours.

Biles won all four individual events - vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise - and the all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships in Boston.

It was the quadruple Olympic champion's fifth all-around title, an unrivalled feat, and she is the first woman to win the all-around and all four events in 24 years.

Mikulak also claimed his fifth all-around title in the men's competition.

The two-time Olympian had previously won the all-around title four successive times between 2013 and 2016.

He missed out on the title last year, but this year’s victory means he is the first man to win five all-around national titles in 18 years.

Mikulak also won the floor exercise, parallel bars and horizontal bar individual titles.

The Women's National Team has earned Best of August honors by @TeamUSA following their Gold Medal 🥇 performance at the WBSC World Championship! 🇺🇸🙌



➡️ https://t.co/p9NYFCDuxY pic.twitter.com/84xkfzcffU — USA Softball (@USASoftball) September 5, 2018

The team award was won by the US women's softball team who qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by winning gold at the World Baseball Softball Confederation Women's World Championship in Chiba, Japan.

The team finished the tournament unbeaten and claimed the world title after a 7-6 walk-off win over Japan.

The win marked the 11th world title for the US.

Candidates for the awards are nominated by their national governing body, who can recommend one male, one female and one team per discipline.

The shortlist is made by an internal nominating committee which is then voted on by national governing bodies and selected media representatives.

Those votes make up half of the decision, with the other 50 per cent determined by online public voting.