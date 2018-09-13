The newly-appointed Organising Committee Board for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have met for the first time in the English city.

Governance procedures and the "vision and mission" of the Games were among the topics discussed during the first gathering.

A detailed briefing on progress was also provided prior to the event in four years' time.

Work so far has centered around strategic planning, venue planning, budget forecasting and transport.

The start of the procurement programme, which will see contract opportunities offered to local, regional and national companies, was also on the agenda.

Birmingham was only awarded the Commonwealth Games in December 2017 after Durban in South Africa was stripped of the hosting rights for financial issues, so will have a shorter time to prepare.

Board members include Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Louise Martin and CGF chief executive David Grevemberg.

Birmingham has taken over the hosting rights from Durban ©Getty Images

Ian Ward, the leader of Birmingham City Council also takes a seat alongside chairman John Crabtree and other sports and business experts.

The recruitment process for a permanent chief executive is currently underway.

John Crabtree, chair of the Birmingham Organising Committee for the 2022 Commonwealth

Games, said: "Birmingham 2022 will be a defining moment for us all.

"I am thrilled to be leading a board who will be passionately committed to delivering an outstanding event to inspire the Commonwealth, and an inclusive, ambitious event to benefit and galvanise

everyone across the city and region.

"The board brings a wealth of sporting, civic and business experience and local knowledge, making sure we make the most of this wonderful opportunity for Birmingham, the West Midlands and the whole of the UK."

Birmingham 2022 will run between July 27 and August 7 in 2022.