South African Danny Jordaan is among the five candidates cleared to stand for the vacant Confederation of African Football (CAF) seat on the FIFA Council, despite his link to alleged bribery in connection with his country's successful bid for the 2010 World Cup.

The CAF confirmed today that Jordaan, Seychelles Football Association President Elvis Chetty, Malawi counterpart Walter Nyamilandu, Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa and former Tanzania Football Association chief Leodgar Tenga had all passed eligibility checks.

The five officials are in the running to replace Kwesi Nyantakyi, the former Ghana Football Association head who resigned from all of his roles in the sport amid corruption allegations earlier this year, as the CAF's English-speaking representative on FIFA's ruling body.

Jordaan has twice stood for a place on the Council but withdrew on each occasion.

He was re-elected as South African Football Associaion President in May despite controversies involving the election and an allegation of rape.

CAF confirmed all five candidates had passed the integrity checks ©CAF

Jordaan has also been linked with a $10 million (£7.6 million/€8.6 million) bribe to corrupt official Jack Warner, the former Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football President who has been indicted on corruption charges by the United States Department of Justice.

The South African denies wrongdoing.

Jordaan has been given a boost in his bid for a place at FIFA's top table as his candidacy was given the support of the Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA), a regional body made up of 14 countries.

The COSAFA endorsed Jordaan over Nyamilandu and Chetty.

It remains possible the field may reduce further prior to the vote at the CAF Congress at Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt on September 30.