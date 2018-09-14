Russian World Cup star Denis Cheryshev has been cleared of an anti-doping rule violation after an investigation into an injection containing a growth hormone found "no signs of irregular conduct".

In a statement sent to Reuters, the Spanish Anti-Doping Agency (AEPSAD) confirmed the case against Cheryshev was closed.

The 27-year-old, who scored four goals to help guide Russia to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, shared a letter from the AEPSAD on his Twitter account which showed the investigation had ended.

"The AEPSAD has closed the investigation, the decision has been communicated to the player, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency and the World Anti Doping Agency," read the statement from the AEPSAD, who were overseeing the case as Cheryshev plays his club football for Spanish side Valencia.

Cheryshev had denied taking any banned substances while preparing for the tournament but was facing up to a four-year ban if he was found to have committed a breach of anti-doping rules.

Denis Cheryshev scored four goals at the World Cup and recently found the net in Russia's Nations League match against Turkey ©Getty Images

The investigation stemmed from an interview his father Dmitri gave to Russian magazine Sport Weekend in July of last year, where he claimed the player was injected with the banned substance in order to speed up his recovery from injury.

The Russian Football Union (RFU) responded by saying that the player had received treatment, but that it was a legal injection of platelet-rich plasma (PRP).

The RFU accused the journalist who interviewed Dmitri Cheryshev of having "incorrectly interpreted his words".

Sport Weekend said that Dmitri Cheryshev had used those words but also referred to "growth factor", another term for PRP therapy.

Cheryshev joined Valencia on loan in August from another Spanish club, Villarreal.

The RFU said that the player’s treatment had been carried out at Villarreal but also checked by its own Medical Committee.

"I have never used any prohibited substances and you don’t even have to think twice about it," Cheryshev said during the tournament.