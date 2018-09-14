Organisers of the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship Slovakia have revealed details of what they claim are "affordable" ticket prices for next year's event.

Prices for preliminary round matches at the tournament in Kosice and Bratislava have been split into two categories.

Tickets in the first category will cost between €20 (£18/$23) and €75 (£67/$88), with prices in the second ranging from €10 (£9/$12) to €60 (£53/70).

Seats at medal matches have been priced at €180 (£160/$210) to €475 (£423/€555), with quarter-final and semi-final games costing €125 (£111/$146) to €400 (£357/$468).

The Organising Committee is also offering three packages - individual games, event pass, and “Follow Your Team” passes - for the event.

Fans looking for the event pass to all 34 matches in Bratislava will pay between €1,590 (£1,417/$1,859) to €2,050 (£1,827/$2,397), while the total package of 30 matches in Kosice will cost €1,015 (£905/$1,187) to €1,355 (£1,208/$1,584).

Sweden won the 2018 IIHF World Championship, defeating Switzerland in the final ©Getty Images

Tickets will be sold in three stages, with the first phase, where fans will be able to buy preliminary round package, preliminary round daily tickets, a limited number of "Follow Your Team" tickets and event passes, due to begin on Wednesday (September 19).

Seats for the gold medal matches are among those which will go on sale in December, before the sales phase concludes in February 2019.

"We will release 30 per cent of all tickets in the first stage when we believe all of Slovakia’s games and other top teams will sell out quickly, so we urge fans not to wait until February to buy individual tickets because they might not be available," said Slovak Ice Hockey Federation President Martin Kohut.

"We had to take various factors into consideration when determining our ticket prices, including expenses to run the event.

"The primary criterion for us was to set affordable prices for all fans.

"We were trying not to exceed the price structure established by the Czech Republic when they organised the Championship in 2015.

"It turned out to be successful.

"We are very confident that fans will be able to afford seeing their favourite teams play.”