Olympic men's skeleton bronze medallist Dom Parsons is set to miss the forthcoming season to complete his studies.

Parsons is currently seeking to complete his PhD in mechanical engineering, focusing on researching combustion in gasoline engines.

He has previously fitted his studies around skeleton having graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering in mechanical engineering in 2012.

The 30-year-old became Britain's first male Olympic skeleton medallist for 70 years when he finished third at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

He believes taking the year out of competition to finish his studies will then allow him to focus fully on preparations for Beijing 2022 in the following three seasons.

"In a lot of ways my performance in Pyeongchang highlighted to me the opportunities to improve the level that I can compete at,” Parsons said.

"There is a compromise between my studies and training that is becoming more significant the older I get.

"Using this year to get my PhD finished will open up more opportunities to improve over the three years leading into Beijing 2022 and will allow me to come back to competition more refreshed and ready to attack the following three seasons.”

While he will not compete on the ice in the coming season, Parsons will continue to train with the British team in Bath.

He hopes to return to competition for the 2019/20 sliding season.

Lizzy Yarnold previously took a year out of competition during the previous Olympic cycle.

She returned and successfully defend the Olympic title she claimed at Sochi 2014 in Pyeongchang.

"Dom has combined his studies with his skeleton career for a number of years now and we are fully supportive of his desire to complete his PHD at the earliest opportunity," said Danny Holdcroft, British Skeleton's head of performance.

"As a programme we have similar experiences of athletes stepping away from the circuit for a season and we understand how the situation needs to be managed to make it work for Dom and the programme.

"Dom remains very much part of the team and he still has a real passion to go to the next Olympics in Beijing in 2022 and to improve on his brilliant bronze medal from this year's Games.

“We are confident he can do both those things once he has completed his studies.

"Dom's decision also gives other athletes an opportunity to step up.

“We have some real strength in depth within the programme and there will now be a number of sliders determined to show that they can be just as successful."