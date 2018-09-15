The International Ski Federation (FIS) has confirmed an additional Nordic Combined World Cup competition will take place in Trondheim during the upcoming season.

The additional competition comes as the date of the original event in the Norwegian city has been changed.

Initially Trondheim was set to host a World Cup event on March 13, but this has now been changed to January 26.

The additional competition will take place the following day.

Race director Lasse Ottesen has welcomed the move to make action in the city a weekend event.

“It is important for us to fill each winter weekend with broadcasted competitions,” he said.

“This is why we are really glad about that we, in cooperation with the Norwegian Ski Association, the organisers in Trondheim and broadcasters NRK, managed to organise this change in the calendar.

“Now everything’s ready for a fantastic Nordic combined weekend in Trondheim without other competitions having to be organised at the same time.

“It will be exciting to see a true Nordic combined atmosphere in Granåsen both on Saturday and Sunday.”

Organisers claim there will be a great atmosphere during the weekend ©Getty Images

Both competitions will be individual events, featuring a morning session of ski jumping before a 10 kilometre cross country skiing race.

Organisers have claimed athletes will enjoy weekend competitions in a great atmosphere.

"We, as annual organisers of the World Cup events in Granåsen, are looking forward to hosting a Nordic Combined World Cup weekend in January,” said Erik Andresen, head of the Trondheim Organising Committee.

"It will be a great opportunity to see our local heroes in world-class fights for podium places just before the World Championships in Seefeld.

"There will be two action-filled days with a great atmosphere in Granåsen.”

The addition of the second competition takes the number of Nordic combined events to 24 during the season.