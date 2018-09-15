Para powerlifters from across Asia and Oceania have signed a commitment to clean sport during anti-doping seminars run by the sport’s governing body.

The seminars were organised by World Para Powerlifting in collaboration with the Japan Anti-Doping Agency and took place in Kitakyushu in the days leading up to the Asia-Oceania Open Championships.

The session, named “Raise the Bar: Say No! to Doping”, focused on the roles and responsibilities of athletes and support staff, the prohibited list, medications and supplements.

The seminars took place in the build up to the Asia-Oceania Open Championships ©World Para Powerlifting

According to Japan Anti-Doping Agency (JADA) Senior Manager Yaya Yamamoto, the teams were “all very engaged and active” during the event.

“It was fantastic to witness the athletes signing a commitment message to clean sport that was displayed at the venue throughout the competition,” Yamamoto added.

She led the seminars alongside 2008 Olympian and JADA Athletes’ Commission member Rika Saito.

A “rules-based resource book” called “PLAY TRUE” was also handed out to all the athletes who attended the competition.